Man in his 20s shot dead in North London as armed police rushed to the scene

A MAN has been shot dead in North London.

Armed police were scrambled to Hansel Road, in Kilburn after the victim was gunned down around 12.20 am this morning.

A man in his 20s was found suffering a gunshot injury and pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made as police launch a murder investigation.

Chief Superintendent Roy Smith said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones and I know colleagues will be working hard to support them.

“Officers from every part of the Met are out on our streets using every tactic available to stop mindless violence like this.

“I am incredibly proud of and grateful to colleagues from both the Met and London Ambulance Service who rushed towards danger to try and save this young man’s life – as they would do for any one of us.

“We can only combat violence like this by working together and we really do need your help and support.”

Patrols will be beefed up in the area over the coming days.

Chief Superintendent Smith added: “I would ask that you stop and talk with them if you have any information which might assist our investigation.”