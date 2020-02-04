Man in zorb spends 10 minutes trying to get back on his feet after toppling over 

A man was caught on camera getting knocked to the floor in an inflatable zorb before spending 10 minutes trying to get back to his feet.

The footage was captured by an onlooker at Heatherton World of Activities in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

In the video, a small group can be seen standing around the outside of the arena wearing inflatable zorbs around their chests.

Two of them, who have been standing at opposite ends of the area, begin to run directly at each other as the crowd cheers them on.

The pair make contact with a thud as one of the opponents falls to the floor.

But they are able to get back up on to their feet and both move out of the centre as onlookers shout: ‘Do it again!’

The clip cuts to see the whole group barging each other out of the way before one man, who is thought to have been in his 20s, drops to his knees.

The unnamed man, who is wearing powder-blue jeans, begins to wriggle his arms up above his body in a bid to retain some stability.

He then tries to extend his leg to gain leverage to get back up on to his feet.

One member of staff wearing a purple uniform walks toward him and grabs the top and bottom of the blow-up ball before trying to hoist it up.

Another contender suddenly bursts into shot and knocks into the pair which hampers their efforts.

The man takes a moment to recover while kneeling on the floor before he gets knocked to the ground again.

The member of staff begins to laugh as the visitor pencil-rolls along the ground.

Eventually another member of the public rushes to the man’s aid and is able to help hoist the man to his feet as onlookers cheer.

But just seconds later he is barged once again and ends up straight back on the floor.

The video ends shortly afterwards.

One of the onlookers said: ‘We were just in the queue and saw this guy who kept falling over.

‘Because of his size he was unable to get his leg in the position to get himself back up.

‘This happened for a good ten minutes.

‘When he has his arms in the air he looked like a giraffe. It was just really funny.’

It is thought that the video was originally filmed in July 2015 but has only recently been shared online.