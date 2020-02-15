Man is arrested for murder and robbery after woman in her 30s suffers heart attack

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman who suffered a cardiac arrest in an underpass.

The woman, in her 30s, was rushed to hospital after emergency services were called to the scene on Drummond Street, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Wednesday evening.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman tragically died later in the evening.

Police said that formal identification is yet to take place, but a forensic post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and have arrested a man on suspicion of robbery and murder.

He is today still in custody and is being questioned by police.

A cordon is in place around the underpass and is expected to remain there for most of today, to allow officers to carry out their enquiries.

Today a spokesman for the force said: ‘A forensic post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days and detectives are treating the death as suspicious.

‘A Rotherham man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder and is currently in police custody.

‘A cordon is in place around the underpass and is expected to remain there for most of today, to allow officers to carry out their enquiries.’

Witnesses are urged to call 101 quoting incident number 775 of February 5 2020.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.