Infosurhoy

Man is found dead outside one of Auckland’s oldest brothels

0
By on News

A man was found dead outside a central city brothel early on Tuesday morning. 

Club 574 – one of the oldest brothel’s in Auckland, New Zealand – was surrounded by police as investigators worked to piece together what had happened. 

A member of the public had found the body on Epsom’s Manukau Rd shortly after midnight, police said. 

The brothel, which charges about $220 an hour, was often trouble-free, an employee told the New Zealand Herald.

There was ‘always drama’ between the girls and mangers as well, but clients were relatively well-behaved, she said. 

The club, which is a large two-storey in a suburban street, has no security and only has security cameras surrounding the building.

However,  a local business owner said she had seen gang members frequenting the club.

Police launched a homicide investigation into the death.

The property is currently wrapped in police tape.

Police are still working to identify the man and contact his family.  

 

 

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply