Man is seen caught on video SLAPPING seal on Hawaii beach as ‘Smack That’ by Akon plays

A shocking video showing a brazen man slapping a seal on its backside to Akon’s ‘Smack That’ has prompted an investigation from federal marine life authorities.

A video shared to Tik Tok by user Eric Mustevoy shows an unidentified man sneaking up behind the large mammal and smacking it on its backside.

The man quickly darts off as the monk seal snaps at him for the violation.

While the video was shared on TikTok it grew in infamy once it was shared by Instagram account Hungry Hungry Hawaiian.

Many in the comments slammed Mustevoy and hoped that he would get arrested for attacking the animal.

Mustevoy took to his Instagram to offer an apology for the video and distance himself from the actual deed.

‘I wanted to make a public apology for the video I had posted of the Monk Seal when I was visiting Hawaii. It’s hard for me to find the right words given I was completely in the wrong,’ he said.

‘First and foremost, I would like to make it known that it was not me in the video however, I should not have even for a split second, thought it was okay to post something so disrespectful.

‘Because of this situation I have learned the importance of doing my research on ones cultures before traveling to their beautiful place of home. I understand this has been a problem before with tourist and I should be acknowledging the fact instead of contributing to the problem.

Mustevoy would not share who the person was in the video but said that his family and friends were receiving death threats because of the video.

He added: ‘I am genuinely sorry for the hurt I have caused and the disrespect I have shown. Please feel free to reach out to me if you would like to discuss this matter further… the authorities have already contacted me and they are further looking into this case.’

Mustevoy claimed that his friend never intended to slap the seal but wanted to lightly touch it.

‘I was just filming the seal. I didn’t know what was going to happen or what not and then out of the blue, it actually happened,’ he explained to Hawaii News Now. ‘Instantly, we were like, honestly, that’s not right, we should have not done it,’ Eric said. ‘It wasn’t right for sure.’

Authorities have been in contact with Mustevoy and the friend and are investigating the incident.

Monk seals are protected by law and harassing a monk seal is a class C felony that can result in times behind bars, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

Investigators are asking witnesses of the incident to contact the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement or NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement.

‘We encourage people to report violations immediately. Far too often we learn about these cases after they’ve been posted to social media, which compounds the difficulty of gathering evidence and witness statements in real time,’ DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said.

NOAA guidelines suggest staying 50ft away from monk seal.