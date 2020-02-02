Man is stabbed to death outside Rose and Crown pub in Writtle on Brexit night

A heartbroken mother has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her teenage son who was murdered just hours earlier outside a pub in a pretty Essex village.

Liam Taylor, 19, was stabbed to death at the Rose and Crown in Writtle following an altercation with four men.

Another 19-year-old man was rushed to Broomfield Hospital in nearby Chelmsford with stab injuries. He was discharged earlier today.

The pub and surrounding road has been sealed off and half a dozen police officers remain at the scene this morning.

Connor Wise, 21, and Georgia Wicks, 19, from the nearby village of Great Baddow, said they received a call from a friend on Friday night about Mr Taylor’s death.

Mr Wise, who said he had known Mr Taylor for four years, said: ‘He was a lovely and caring guy, I would hang out with him in town.’

A tearful Miss Wicks, who said she dated Mr Taylor two years ago, added: ‘It’s so shocking, I used to work with his grandmother at St Peter’s Hospital in Maldon.’

Nearly 100 people gathered on The Green, close to where the teenager was stabbed to death last night.

They laid flowers before prayers were said by Anglican priest Tony Cant who then asked for a minute’s silence to remember the teenager.

He asked mourners to remember the teen and to grieve with kindness in their minds. Liam’s family then released more than a dozen helium balloons into the sky over Writtle. His mother, Michelle, was supported by family and friends – some of whom were wailing in grief – but she was too upset to talk about the events of last night.

Police have now confirmed they think Mr Taylor was the victim of a targeted attack.

Four men were arrested following the murder at 8pm last night and remain in police custody this morning.

Mr Taylor’s devastated mother, Michelle, has paid a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook.

She wrote: ‘Can’t even believe my beautiful son has been taking from me.. son u are my world and I know ur be looking down on me.. sleep tight my baby boy till we meet again mummy loves u sooooo much xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.’

More than 155 people have already offered their sympathy to the devastated mother online.

And Mr Taylor’s devastated ex girlfriend Georgia Wicks, 19, came to lay flowers at the scene.

Fighting back tears she paid tribute to the ‘funny and silly’ teen who she’d remained friends with.

She said: ‘I found out last night about what happened.

‘I spoke with his mum last night, she was completely lost for words as you would expect. It’s so hard to take in at the moment.’

The teenager said Mr Taylor has two younger siblings and lived in the nearby village of Great Baddow.

‘He was a funny guy, so caring and always messing around.’

Ms Wicks’ flowers, left yards from where the teen died, said: ‘RIP Liam. You will always be in our hearts.

‘Too young to die. Love you. Georgia and Conner.’

The pub is just yards from a pretty area of the village known as The Green.

It is an area popular with dog walkers and has a tea room which overlook the village duck pond.

Writtle was named in the Domesday Book and in 1086 had a recorded population of 178.

Local resident Steve Burdge, 63, said: ‘It’s a nice pub and not the kind of place where you would expect trouble.

‘A lot of people go there for meals and it’s not got a rough edge to it.

‘This is the kind of thing you’d expect in London but not out here but sadly that looks to be changing.’

Four men were arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack at about 8pm yesterday and they are in custody this morning.

It is not known at this stage what triggered the stabbings.

A police cordon remained at the scene on Saturday morning, with parts of The Green closed to traffic between the pub and St John’s Road.

An 85-year-old woman, from Lodge Road, who did not want to be named, said serious incidents were rare in Writtle.

‘I’ve lived here for 40 years and nothing like this ever happens,’ she said. ‘It’s such a quiet place.’

Another 81-year-old dog walker, who lives five minutes away from the pub, said: ‘It’s a shame it happened at that lovely little pub, the owners must be devastated.’

A mother who lives a short distance away from the Rose and Crown said: ‘It’s horrendous, there was a lot of commotion down here last night.

‘It’s really sad, it’s a lovely village and a family-run pub.’

A number of shops along The Green have closed for the day, including the Village Pharmacy.

Detective Inspector Greg Wood, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: ‘Officers have been working throughout the night and are continuing today to take witness statements and gather information to help establish the circumstances around this tragic incident.

‘We are treating it as a targeted attack based on our enquiries so far.

‘I’d like to thank members of the public for their help and ask anyone who has information but has yet to come forward to please call us, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

‘I know people will be concerned and officers are carrying out extra patrols today in Writtle.

‘I’d ask anyone who has information or any concerns to please speak to them or to call us.’

An Essex Police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8pm on Friday, January 31 with reports two men had been assaulted outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle.

‘Emergency services attended but sadly one of the men died at the scene. The other was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life changing or life threatening.

‘Both men had suffered stab wounds.

‘Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been taken into custody for questioning.

‘Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and the road is currently closed while we carry out forensic examinations.

‘We’d like to thank members of the public who are assisting with our investigation and ask anyone who has yet to speak to officers to please call 101 quoting incident 1107 of Friday 31 January.’