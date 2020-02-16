Man is ‘tied to a chair’ before being hit and killed by a semi-trailer on a busy highway

A private school teacher was allegedly tied to a chair before being hit and killed by a semi-trailer on a busy highway.

Anthony Stott, 43, was a primary school teacher at St Peters Lutheran College, a prestigious $24,000-a-year school in Brisbane.

He was last seen at Brisbane airport at about 3pm on Sunday after returning from a once-in-a-lifetime holiday to Peru.

Police allege that he was tied to a chair at property in Round Mountain in New South Wales before being killed by a semi-trailer as he walked up the Pacific Highway at around 7am on Monday morning.

Police believe that Mr Stott was walking along the side of the motorway and was no longer retrained when he was hit and killed by the truck.

The 36-year-old driver of the semi was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for mandatory testing.

Mark Francis Frost, 46, and Lauren Claire Grainger, 38, who live at the Round Mountain property were arrested on Monday afternoon, The Queensland Times reported.

They were charged with taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain financial advantage.

Detective Acting Superintendent Brendon Cullen said Mr Stott’s silver BMW was found on the M1 Pacific Highway at 2am on Monday.

Police have not ruled out illicit drugs being involved.

‘We want to speak with anyone on the NSW Far North Coast or across the border in Queensland who may have had dealings with or had spoken with him since Sunday 9 February,’ Mr Cullen said.

‘We’re also wanting to speak with anyone who may have seen his vehicle on Sunday afternoon– a silver BMW with NSW registration ANL 72Y.

‘Piecing together his movements in the 24-hours prior to his death is crucial and I urge anyone who may have any information to contact Crime Stoppers.’

Mr Frost and Ms Grainger were refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on February 17.

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield says it has been ‘devastated’ by Mr Stott’s ‘tragic passing’.

‘Mr Stott was a primary school teacher at the College from 2018 and was a popular and well-regarded member of our community,’ the school said in a statement.

‘This is a very difficult time for the St Peters community and the College is offering support to Mr Stott’s family as well as staff, students and families.

‘Out of respect for Mr Stott’s family, and because this is now an active Police investigation, it is not appropriate for the College to make any further public comment.’