Man kidnapped to Yemen aged 5 by his father connects with the veteran P.I. who tried to rescue him

It’s a daring plot reminiscent of the famous ‘Canadian Caper’ Iranian hostage rescue that inspired hit movie Argo.

A veteran private investigator puts together a fictitious production company, enlists the agents of megastars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elle Macpherson as cover and launches an audacious undercover rescue mission with an elite team of former special forces soldiers to bring home two kidnapped American children from Yemen.

But far from the happy ending star-studded Argo dished up, this story is tinged with sadness.

For the children – protected by the heavily armed family of their Yemeni father – were never rescued.

They lived out their childhood in the Middle Eastern country and their American mother, Sarah Noman, who tried to rescue them twice, died during her second daring attempt when a boat she was in sunk in the Red Sea.

Twenty five years on and Sarah’s son Omar Noman is 33 and back living in the U.S. where he is a specialist with the National Guard stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado Springs.

In a DailyMailTV exclusive Omar tells how he tracked famed P.I. Logan Clarke down to his office in Huntington Beach and in an emotional meeting reveals how he was brought to tears when he learned the back story to the failed rescue attempt and true fate of his mother.

‘I never really knew the full truth about what happened to my mother so it was important to me to meet with Logan,’ explained Omar.

‘He told me what my mother did and I was brought to tears.’

Omar was just five-years-old when he and his sister A’ishah, aged three, were kidnapped in 1992 by their father and taken to Yemen.

His mother Sarah was heartbroken and vowed to get her children back.

Sarah hired Logan, a Hollywood P.I. with a gold-plated reputation who has rescued more than 300 children from around the world.

‘Sarah explained that her husband Abdulaziz Noman had come to the U.S. as a business student and they had got married, had two kids and it was a real good life here in America,’ recalls Clarke.

‘But Abdulaziz, who lived with his family in Lakewood, Washington, kept wanting to go back to Yemen. He was a religious man and wanted his children raised in a certain way.’

Clarke, 68, said the marriage broke down and the couple separated with Sarah winning custody of the two kids.

Abdulaziz was given visitation rights but a court took possession of the children’s U.S. passports through fear their father would flee the country with them.

The fears were well placed. The businessman secretly secured Yemeni passports for the kids and on the premise he was taking his son and daughter to Disneyland he fled the U.S.

‘I remember being on the airplane, I remember my interaction with the flight attendants and getting the wings badge, but after that all I remember is just being in Yemen, being around my dad’s family,’ recalls Omar.

Clarke says Sarah tried every official channel to get her kids back to no avail.

‘Any custody battle with any Middle Eastern country is a losing battle,’ says Clarke, who has handled hundreds of similar cases.

The P.I. recalls how Sarah worked at a beauty salon in Seattle when she first contacted him.

‘She and everybody she knew had chipped in money to help her get her kids back,’ added Clarke.

Clarke was moved by her story and desperately wanted to help.

But he quickly realized it was going to be a huge undertaking with the odds firmly stacked against them.

‘Yemen was a country that you don’t just jump on a plane and go over there and do a rescue,’ he explained.

‘In those days they carried guns, like AK47s, like we carry briefcases, so we had to do a lot of planning.’

Clarke recalls there was a meeting of the World Association of Detectives at the Ritz Carlton hotel in New York in 1993 and as a member he decided to attend and try to recruit a team of experts to help him with the rescue.

‘It was perfect timing and I needed a team of guys, real specialists,’ he said.

With a team in place Logan, who runs Global Pursuit Investigations, put together an audacious plan to bring the Noman children back.

He set up a film production company called Hollywood Caper Films and put together the makings of an action movie set in the desert and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elle Macpherson.

He had business cards printed and even t-shirts with the fake movie production company name printed on the front.

A Hollywood Caper Films telephone number was given to Yemeni officials and if anyone called, a hotline in Clarke’s office was set up.

‘If that hotline went off the secretary would hold her hands up or clap her hands,’ he said. ‘It would shut everyone up.’

The agent and all his staff were also briefed that if anyone called their office about the movie they were to play along.

‘It’s called deep cover and I still have the company and we’ve produced two films with it,’ said Clarke with a wry smile.

‘Somebody better answer that phone and nowadays it better come up on Google.

‘I’m trying to get permission from the Yemeni government to do the film. That was the first tall order.’

Yemen is an independent republic on the southern border of Saudi Arabia and is surrounded on three sides by the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

But as a nation it has always had a hardline stance and an unfriendly relationship with the West.

To make his fake movie Clarke knew he’d need a script.

‘I told my team, ”I need desert, I need the ocean. I need a port, I need camels and it’s got to be in the Middle East,”’ he said.

”But don’t get me Lawrence of Arabia – everybody knows that one.’

Clarke believes the script they got was for 1987 film Ishtar which starred Hollywood actors Warren Beatty and Dustin Hoffman – a movie that flopped at the box office.

He tore the front cover off the script and renamed the movie Return to Aden – a reference to the port city of Aden where Omar and A’ishah were being held.

‘We had t-shirts made up, Return to Aden filmed on location, this was a ballsy move,’ he said.

The audacious plan had all the hallmarks of the famous ‘Canadian Caper’ hostage rescue plot in 1979, later turned into Hollywood movie Argo in 2012.

The ‘Canadian Caper’ was the joint covert rescue operation by the Canadian government and the CIA of six American diplomats who had evaded capture during the seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, after the Iranian Revolution.

The ‘caper’ involved CIA agents Tony Mendez – played by Ben Affleck – and his colleague known as ‘Julio’ joining the six diplomats in Tehran to form a fake film crew – purportedly finishing location scouting for a scene in a science-fiction flick called Argo.

And amazingly, on January 27, 1980, the mission was a complete success and the full eight-person party escaped Tehran on board a Swissair flight to Zürich.

But Clarke insists that despite the similarities the ‘Canadian Caper’ wasn’t his inspiration for his Yemen plot.

‘As well as an investigator, I’m an actor, we’ve been pulling the fake movie scam to rescue kids since the early 70s,’ he says. ‘Maybe the CIA stole the idea from me.’

With everything set Clarke and his team made meticulous plans to travel to Yemen.

The first issue was to get a camera permit from the office of the Yemeni Interior Minister.

Photography of any kind was banned unless you had a government permit.

‘I had location scouting contracts printed up and of course the permits were important. We were all set.’

While Clarke and some of his team entered Yemen through the airport and collected the camera permits, his plan for Sarah Noman was to smuggle her into the country by boat across the Red Sea from Djibouti, on the Horn of Africa.

Noman and her escort, a former Navy Seal, landed on a small beachhead in the dead of night and they disguised themselves in Burkas.

Clarke and his team met them in a Toyota Land Cruiser and everyone went to a nearby hotel.

The plan was to then recon the location where Sarah’s children were living under the cover of scouting film locations.

The planning and surveillance work took more than a month, during which time hard-up Sarah ran out of money to pay for the mission.

Clarke and his partner Keith Schafferius agreed to work pro bono, swallowing the $55,000 cost themselves.

The investigators had worked out the address in Aden where the children were living from the telephone number Sarah had been calling them on – although they quickly discovered the Yemeni family had run an illegal phone line across the street from a different building.

Once the recon of the two story apartment block where the kids were living was done it was time to attempt a rescue.

‘We watched the place for a month, hoping the kids would come out to play but they never did,’ recalls Clarke. ‘So we had to try something else, something riskier.

‘We were near the property and I got Sarah to call and speak to her son Omar,’ recalls Clarke.

‘She’s in the car dressed in a burka and she’s saying to him, ‘look, I have a present for you. I’ve sent it over to you. Come downstairs, just go downstairs and my friends will give you the present’.

‘So she was trying to get them to come down the house.

‘We had our guys, they’re ready for Omar and his sister to come downstairs, grab them and put them into the car.

‘We also had some locals and other kids in the vicinity on the pretense we were shooting location scenes. It was quite chaotic.’

Unknown to Clarke, however, Omar had told his uncle that someone was outside with a present for him, immediately sparking suspicion.

The uncle took the kids to their aunt’s house instead.

Clarke tried to take the initiative when a man came out of the building.

‘I walked up to him and I put my hand in his back like I had a gun and I told him, I said, ”just take me upstairs, let me go upstairs”. I just kind of went with the confusion and the guy starts to go.’

But then as the P.I. climbed the stairs the atmosphere suddenly turned sinister.

Out of several exits a number of Abdulaziz’s family members came surging out carrying knives and AK47s and pointed them at Clarke and his team.

Abdulaziz himself wasn’t there that day as he frequently worked away.

‘I look up the stairway and I see these AK47s pointing at me. It was game over,’ Clarke recalls.

Outnumbered and out-gunned Clarke and his team backed away – the mission was a total failure.

At this point Omar is able to fill in the blanks.

He too remembers that day vividly.

‘I remember speaking with my mother, there was no international beep tone on the phone call and I could hear high winds so I felt she was close,’ he recalls.

‘She tells me, ”Omar and I have gifts for you, I have a box for you and your sister, bring your sister downstairs to the family store.”

‘I was very excited, but I remember my uncle looking at me like I might be confused because the store had been closed down for some time. I remember him being suspicious and taking us to my aunt’s house three blocks away.

‘Then an hour or two later we were walking down the street back home when a guy comes running toward us and tells my uncle something in Arabic.

‘Immediately he took me and my sister and threw us into a grocery store that my family owned and hid us under the counter.

‘I remember hearing Americans and I remember feeling that that was my mom, that she was there.

‘I also remember seeing my uncles carrying guns and knives, which sounds crazy but in Yemen it is common for people to carry weapons.’

Omar says a car then pulled up outside the store and whisked him and his sister away.

His father later collected them and they relocated to live in the capital Sana’a with him for the rest of the summer.

Omar, 33, says his wealthy and influential family were extremely cautious during that time and must have been expecting the rescue attempt.

He said they posted armed guards – off duty police officers on the family’s payroll – outside their home and at the front gate of their school.

Omar also recalls not being able to play out in the street like other kids.

Despite the tight security he says he had a good childhood but whenever he asked about his American mother, family members told him she was busy working.

‘In the end I stopped asking,’ he said.

After the failed rescue attempt life went on.

Omar and A’ishah continued to live in the apartment building his family owned with two uncles and their grandmother and also spent a few years living with his father in Sana’a.

Their mother was able to call her kids whenever she wanted and Omar remembers her singing to him and his sister over the phone at bedtime.

By 2004, now a young man aged 18, Omar decided to return to the States to finish high school and go to college in Washington.

By this point he had been told his mother died from cancer when he was a young boy so he planned to visit her resting place in Lakewood.

Then he was hit with a bombshell.

‘About a month before I left my dad said he wanted to talk to me about my mom,’ he said.

‘He told me she didn’t die from cancer and that in fact she had disappeared in the Red Sea.

‘I was like, ”wow, are you serious?”. He told me that she had tried to come and take us away and bring us back to the States and he told us he had brought us out to Yemen.

‘He tried to reassure me that he did not do that because he hated us or hated her.

‘It was just said that he had to do what he had to do. For a moment I was angry, I felt things could have been so different.’

Omar said it was hard for him to hear those words from his father and it made him even more determined to visit America to gain a full understanding of what really happened.

He reconnected with his American grandmother and his aunts, uncles and cousins, and quickly assimilated back into American life.

Omar’s eyes fill with tears as he talks about his mother.

He says he still clings to the memories of her playing the guitar or singing songs for her children.

He remembers watching her as she applied her make-up and got dressed up for a play he appeared in at school.

And he recalls playing in the snow at Christmas time in Washington while his mom watched on.

‘I wish I had more of those memories growing up,’ he says. ‘I wish I had the opportunity to grow up with my both my parents. They both loved us equally, but unfortunately religious conflict got in the way.’

Omar made a success of his life in the States.

He landed a job with a Department of Defense contractor before graduating with a degree in political science in 2014.

He then joined the National Guard and is currently a Specialist with the U.S. Army stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado Springs having recently returned from a nine month deployment in the Middle East.

But over the years his curiosity around his mother’s death burned deep.

While Sarah’s family filled in some of the blanks they didn’t know the full story.

Omar had done as much research as he could and uncovered his mother’s documents – court papers, correspondence and detailed rescue plans.

He also stumbled across Logan Clarke’s name.

‘It took me another 10 years to have the courage to go and actually contact Logan and talk to him about what really happened,’ says Omar.

‘We went to visit him at his office in Huntington Beach, California, during the summer of 2018.’

Omar says it was a ‘wonderful experience’ for the two men to be able to connect.

But he recalls bursting into tears when Clarke showed him a heartbreaking video of his mother in Yemen in the hours after their failed rescue attempt.

Sarah is seen screaming and shouting, while being comforted by Clarke.

‘I remember the most heartbreaking part of the video was her crying and saying that she will kill herself if she doesn’t bring us out of Yemen,’ said Omar.

‘It meant everything to her to get her children back, it showed the level of sacrifice she was willing to go through for me and my sister, I can’t imagine going through something like this.

‘She loved us unconditionally and she was willing to do anything to get us back, it was very hard for me to see that.’

Most importantly a lot of Omar’s burning questions about his mother’s death were answered.

He says that in 1994, the year after Clarke and his team had tried to rescue the children, his mom set out on a daring mission of her own.

Against Clarke’s advice – which was to wait until they could formulate another rescue plan – Sarah had hired a man who purported to be a former member of the infamous Special Air Service (SAS) – a special forces unit of the British Army.

The man attempted to sneak Sarah into Yemen via boat, again from Djibouti.

‘The feeling is that their boat capsized during a storm,’ says Omar, tears welling up in his eyes. ‘No bodies were ever found, no trace.

‘I knew her last attempt was to get into Djibouti and then try to take a boat from Djibouti into Yemen to rescue us. But she disappeared.’

Omar says he’s now at peace with the death of his mother but regularly does web research in the slim hope he might find something others have missed.

The last memento he has of his mother is a page from the bible, Jeremiah 31: 17, which his mother had circled and written next to.

Next to the passage, ‘And there is hope in your end, said the LORD, that your children shall come again to their own border,’ Sarah wrote: ”’Proclamation of faith” My Promise Nov. 13, 1991 (Omar + A’ishah).’ She drew two hearts on either side of her children’s names.

Omar also has Clarke to share his memories of the several months he spent working closely with Sarah.

The pair have remained firm friends and the P.I. was a special guest, along with DailyMailTV, to Omar’s wedding late last year at a military base just outside Las Vegas.

He married his wife, Joey, 32, a medical insurance processor.

For everything that has happened Omar says he still loves his father, who is alive and well in Yemen, dearly.

‘He was a good dad to us. Sure he did something wrong but he had the best intentions, it’s just hard you know because as a child you are a victim of your parents, but I love them both.’

For Clarke, this failed rescue mission and Sarah’s passing in the Red Sea, will haunt him for eternity.

‘After some 350 rescues of women and children throughout the world, I have witnessed extreme illustrations of parental love – but none more blistering, nor more haunting, than Sarah’s love for her two children.

‘It is the ultimate display of a mother’s love and determination. She was a phenomenal woman, who’s world was torn apart by one man’s possessiveness, revenge and greed – to keep his children away from their mother.

‘With every rescue I do, there is always a part of me that is still trying to rescue Sarah.

‘It just wasn’t in the cards… to have an Argo ending.’