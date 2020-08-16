Man killed after being struck in the chest by huge mackerel on fishing trip

A man has died in a freak accident after being struck in the chest by a 40lb fish while on a fishing trip.

The 56-year-old, from the Northern Territory, was fishing with family and friends on the Darwin Harbour on Friday.

At about 4.30pm he was “struck by a large fish which launched itself into the boat”, reports ABC.

Local fisherman James Crane said he understood the fish was an mackerel weighing in at around 18-kilograms (39.6lbs).

He said: “From reports, it was like an 18-kilo mackerel, so it would have been a big fish that speared right into this guy and caused major blunt[force]trauma.

“It sounded pretty horrible to have happened, but it does happen.”

North Territory police said the man was given CPR by paramedics after the group made their way to Cullen Bay.

Police say the man died at Cullen Bay.

A spokesman from the police said: “This appears to be a freak incident which is hugely distressing for the people in the boat and other family and friends of the man.

“Police ask that their privacy be respected and as such will not be providing further comment.”

Mr Crane said he believed the man was on a personal boat and not a fishing boat.

He said he came across a white sheet at the Cullen Bay jetty protecting the man’s body.

A St John’s Ambulance spokesman told NT News : “The patient then experienced difficulty in breathing and then the request was upgraded and CPR started while he was on the boat being brought back to Darwin.

“We continued trying CPR when the boat arrived at Cullen Bay. The resuscitation was started on the boat and our crew continued to try to revive the man when he was removed to the dock.

“A very sad event when a day of fishing ends this way.”