Man killed by flying gas bottle during freak thunderstorm in Sydney

SYDNEY, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — A man in Sydney has died overnight in what authorities described as a one-in-a-million event during a powerful thunderstorm that brought winds of over 100 km per hour to large parts of New South Wales (NSW) State.

According to police on Wednesday, the 37-year-old was walking along Harrington Street in The Rocks just before midnight, when he was hit by a flying 9-kg gas bottle.

“During the storm it appears a gas bottle became airborne and struck the man causing severe injuries,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“He was taken inside a nearby hotel by witnesses where his condition deteriorated.”

“Police from Sydney City arrived on scene and commenced CPR before he was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital but was unable to recover from his injuries.”

A popular suburb for tourists and locals alike, The Rocks is known for its vibrant bars and restaurants, along with its spectacular views of the iconic Harbor Bridge and Opera House.

Reported to be out with friends enjoying the evening, NSW Ambulance Superintendent Kath Rallings said, “this is a freak accident and a tragedy for this man’s family and friends.”

She also added that while “this appears to be a one-in-a-million accident, please do not underestimate these wild weather conditions.”