Man killed in WA boating mishap

A man has died after he and his skipper were tossed from their boat off the Western Australian coast.

Police say early on Friday there was an incident in the Peel Inlet area near Mandurah, south of Perth, which threw the men overboard.

Their boat continued on without them and was found later.

The men were rescued by another boat in the area, but the passenger aged in his 30s died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the skipper, aged in his 20s, is assisting with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers.