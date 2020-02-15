Man on jet-ski seen riding in knee-deep flooded waters in Tuggerah on the Central Coast

A man who was filmed jet-skiing past a McDonald’s on a flooded road has sparked jokes online.

Hilarious footage shows the man making his way down the road in Tuggerah on the Central Coast on Friday.

‘When it’s flash flooding outside but ya desperate for some Macca’s,’ one man captioned the video.

The footage shows the man revving from afar as he makes his way down to McDonald’s.

As his jet-ski bops up and down, car alarms can be heard blaring.

The man then performs two 360 degree ‘burnouts’ as he approaches the fast food restaurant before he slows down to a stop.

His friend who is filming could be hearing cheering him on as he turns around and heads back in the direction he came from.

The viral clip has obtained more 70,000 views in the space of a few hours and has divided social media users over the man’s actions.

‘I’d be p***ed if the wake from his Jet-ski pushed water into my car/business/house,’ one person wrote.

‘What a d*ckhead,’ another commented.

Others supported man’s actions.

‘What an absolute icon,’ one man commented.

‘This is amazing,’ another wrote.

Australia’s east coast has been battered by storms which will bring a weekend of downpours, massive swells and severe flooding.

Early on Friday, the Village Central Wyong shopping centre on the NSW Central Coast, over 100mm of severe rain caused the roof to collapse and fall onto the mall floor as shoppers walked by.

The wet weather will continue over the weekend and Sydney is expected to be hit with up to 400mm by Sunday evening, making it one of the wettest weekends in years.