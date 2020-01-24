Man reveals his wife is afraid to continue breastfeeding after eating raw meat

A man who received three burgers from a popular restaurant chain that had pink meat on the inside, has sparked a heated debate over eating raw beef.

Writing anonymously on Facebook group Spotted: Luton, the man said that he and his wife had ordered three classic burgers from the chain Frankster’s, and each had arrived ‘pink and raw inside’.

The man urged others not to eat from the diner, but commenters couldn’t seem to agree on whether the food was safe to eat or not, with many warning that mince should always be cooked through.

However, others insisted that burgers are nicer served rare and that it’s perfectly safe to eat.

According to Public Health England, mince prepared at home should always be cooked through because of the E. coli O157 and salmonella.

However, certain restaurants are able to put strict controls in place throughout the production and cooking process to decrease the risk, enabling them to serve rare burgers.

Venting his dissatisfaction with Frankster’s the man told members of the Facebook group to spread word of his experience.

He added that his wife, who had given birth five days earlier, was concerned to continue breastfeeding.

More than 300 people commented on the post, with some suggesting that the man should share his concerns with the local council.

One person said: ‘Shouldn’t eat pink mince, if it’s a steak burger it’s okay but not a minced pattie. You’re right to be worried. But your wife will be fine to continue to feed, hope no one gets poorly.’

Another added: ‘I would keep as much evidence and tomorrow contact Luton council, food and hygiene complaints. They can not get away with that. Also call 111 for healthcare concerns but as someone said, probably OK.’

Others argued that the burgers had been cooked correctly and explained that breastfeeding after eating pink meat wouldn’t make the baby unwell.

‘That’s fine, you can’t get ill from that. Some people like burgers like that and also steaks,’ wrote one.

Another said: ‘This is actually how a burger should look when cooked. They’re much nicer like this! It’s only because of stupid health and safety that people won’t generally sell burgers like this.’

A third added: ‘Why have you taken so many bites then uploaded to Facebook to complain, if it’s so bad’

Dr Belinda Griffiths of The Fleet Street Clinic told Mail Online that raw meat is best to be avoided.

She said: ‘There is always a risk of salmonella or campylobacter with uncooked meat, especially in minced meat and this could affect the mother and is best avoided.

‘There is no risk of this infection passing to the infant through breastfeeding alone, however, there is a risk of transfer through body contact due to poor hand hygiene.

‘Maternal illness can affect the milk supply, especially if the mother develops diarrhea and vomiting, which would mean less milk production to feed the infant.’