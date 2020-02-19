Man riding lawnmower ‘had a lot to drink’

A man busted for drink-driving while riding his orange lawnmower on a Sydney footpath abused police before admitting he’d “had a lot to drink”.

Police arrested disqualified driver Abrar Matin Alif, 34, as he was driving his Kubota ride-on lawnmower past a roadside breath test in the suburb of Greystanes in November last year.

They found an empty can of Jim Beam bourbon and cola in the mower’s cup holder when they stopped him, according to court documents.

“Police noticed an extremely strong smell of alcohol coming from him and noticed that his eyes were bloodshot and that he was finding it difficult to keep his eyes open,” the police facts state.

“The accused was slurring his words when speaking. The accused was talking quite loud and even though he was sitting he was swaying in the seat.”

Alif told police “I am taking the lawnmower to my friend’s house” before becoming increasingly hostile and aggressive.

He had ridden the mower across the Great Western Highway before police spotted him.

When officers stopped him, he explained he’d travelled from Pendle Hill some two kilometres away.

Because the mower weighed more than 250 kilograms, police asked Alif whether it was registered.

“I do not need to have it registered,” Alif replied.

Alif was taken to Granville Police Station, where he recorded a breath alcohol reading of 0.167 – more than three times the legal limit.

“The accused began banging on the doors and screaming to be told why he was at the police station, even though he had been told in detail numerous times,” the police facts state.

“In relation to his drinking, the accused refused to provide any details, only stating he’d ‘had a lot to drink’.”

A sentencing assessment report said Alif – a metal worker and spray painter – had previously been convicted of drink-driving twice in 2015.

“Mr Alif claimed he was unaware it was illegal to drive a lawnmower with a disqualified licence while under the influence of alcohol,” the report states.

“He added he was disappointed in himself as after his prior convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol he chose to move closer to his work to eliminate the temptation to drive.”

Alif on Monday was convicted in Fairfield Local Court of driving while disqualified and high-range drink driving.

He was sentenced to a 12-month intensive corrections order which includes a six-month curfew.