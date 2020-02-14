Man ‘saves new girlfriend’s life’ after touching her breasts on the sofa

Nicky Hewitt says her boyfriend, Ben Brewer, saved her life when a fondle on the couch led to him finding a lump on her right breast

A teacher says her new boyfriend saved her life when a fondle on her sofa led to him finding a lump on her right breast.

Nicky Hewitt had been seeing new partner Ben Brewer for about a month when they settled down for a quiet night in front of the telly.

Soon afterwards he noticed a lump on her breast and she immediately booked an appointment with her GP.

A mammogram later confirmed she had cancer but thanks to Ben’s frisky fondle, it was caught early.

Nicky, from Thame, Oxfordshire, said: “I will never forget the night…when he found the lump.

“I was lying in my bra and pyjama bottoms one Friday night at his house, just after we’d started seeing each other and he was copping a feel while watching telly.

“He noticed the lump and told me straight away. It all unravelled from there. Ben came with me to the appointment and I told him I completely understood if he wanted to be with someone else and to call it a day.

“At the start of a relationship you should be having fun. This wasn’t what he’d signed up for. He was brilliant though and insisted he wasn’t going anywhere.”

Nicky underwent a mastectomy where doctors found the disease had spread leading to her undergoing a three-month chemotherapy course.

But at her most recent check-up she was told there was no evidence of the cancer in her body and she threw a huge party to celebrate her 40th birthday.

She added: “Ben and I have gone from strength to strength.

I know if I hadn’t met him I wouldn’t have gone to the doctors when I did and, by the time I’d noticed a lump, it could have been too late.

“Cancer puts a strain on you at the best of time and Ben is the perfect antidote to that.”