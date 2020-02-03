Man shot dead by police in London in terrorist-related incident

LONDON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — A man has been shot dead by armed officers in south London in a terrorist-related incident, the Metropolitan Police confirmed Sunday.

Two people were believed to be injured in stabbings on Streatham High Road. The scene has been “fully contained”, according to the police.

“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” the Metropolitan Police tweeted, “we can confirm that the man shot by police at around 2 p.m. today in Streatham High Road has been pronounced dead.”

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer — as they were in civilian clothing,” a witness was quoted by the Sky News as saying.

Following the incident, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter:”Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related. My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.”

“Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life — here in London we will never let them succeed,” Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a statement.