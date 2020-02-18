Man suspected of murdering 4 children in S. Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — South African police on Tuesday launched a manhunt for a 52 year-old man who allegedly killed his four children aged between three and nine.

“We are still searching for him and we have called the search and rescue team to assist,” Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo told Xinhua.

He said the search was concentrated near a mountain in Ga-Phasha village Limpopo Province, where a body of one of the children was discovered.

The bodies of the four children were found in two different locations with horrific injuries.

The 52 year-old man alerted his neighbors about his actions.

“The suspect allegedly informed a neighbor this morning (Tuesday) about the murders and also indicated to him the places where the bodies were. The police were then informed and on arrival, the lifeless bodies of three children aged 9, 7 and 5 were found in the nearby bushes,” Mojapelo said.

Police are investigating the motive of the killing.

“Preliminary police investigations indicate that the suspect stopped the vehicle transporting the kids from school on Monday. The driver, who apparently knows the father, stopped and let the kids go with their father,” he added. Enditem