Man tested in Qld for deadly coronavirus

One man is in isolation at a Brisbane home over fears he may have contracted the deadly coronavirus while in China.

Queensland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed on Tuesday the man has been tested for the illness but the results were still unknown.

An Australian doctor ordered the tests when the man presented with flu-like symptoms after returning home from visiting the city of Wuhan.

The virus has killed at least four people and infected about 220 in Asia after the outbreak was first detected in December.

Anyone who has returned from China with respiratory issues should go straight to their doctor, Dr Young said as she urged vigilance.

“There is no vaccine for this virus and we don’t see one on the horizon,” Dr Young said.