Man ‘tried to kill woman’ in house fire

A man has been accused of trying to murder a woman by setting a Brisbane house on fire, leaving her with critical burns.

Detectives arrested the 43-year-old man on Thursday, a day after firefighters pulled the 50-year-old woman from the burning house at Chermside.

Neighbours had earlier tried to get her out, but were forced back by the flames which took hold of the property about 4am on Wednesday.

The woman was rushed to hospital with critical burns.

The man, from Spring Hill, has been charged with the domestic violence related offences of attempted murder and arson.

He remains in custody and will face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday morning.