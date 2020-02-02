Man United fall to Burnley as fans turn on U.S. owners

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 22 – Manchester United’s Champions League qualification hopes suffered a blow with a 2-0 upset at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday, as the Old Trafford fans vented their anger at the club’s U.S. owners.

United fans chanted protest songs aimed at the Glazer family, who have owned the club since 2005, while their team fell to a second straight loss.

Chris Wood fired Burnley ahead in the 39th minute with a half-volley on the turn after a simple free kick routine in which Ben Mee headed the ball down into the path of the New Zealand international.

The Clarets, who move up to 13th place, doubled their lead through striker Jay Rodriguez who blasted into the top corner after a smart exchange with Wood.

United had a last-minute header from Luke Shaw ruled out for pushing.

The defeat leaves United in fifth, six points adrift of Chelsea who currently occupy the fourth Champions League qualification spot.

