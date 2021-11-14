Man United hopes to persuade Zinedine Zidane to take the job with the help of the superstar duo.

Manchester United hopes to convince Zinedine Zidane to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the help of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

United has been in contact with the former Real Madrid manager in recent weeks as part of their search for a replacement for their stumbling Norwegian manager.

The legendary Frenchman is currently unemployed, having won three Champions Leagues, two La Ligas, and a slew of other trophies in Spain.

The Red Devils’ approach, on the other hand, received a cold response from Zidane, who appears uninterested in taking over at Old Trafford at this time.

The appointment of Zinedine Zidane would be a dream come true for the United hierarchy (Image: Getty Images).

According to The Times, United will use Ronaldo and Varane to persuade the 49-year-old to change his mind.

Zidane developed a close relationship with the two summer signings during his two stints in charge of Real Madrid.

They both decided that moving to Manchester was the best next step in their careers, and United are confident in their ability to persuade Zidane that Old Trafford is the right place for him.

Is Zinedine Zidane currently the best manager without a job?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section.

Do you want to keep up with all of the latest football news?

At Real Madrid, Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo won three Champions Leagues together.

Then subscribe to the Daily Star’s fantastic football email newsletter today!

So you don’t miss a thing, get all the latest transfer news and trending stories delivered to your inbox.

What is the registration procedure? It only takes a few moments to get started.

Simply type your email address into the box at the top of the page and click the’subscribe’ button.

Every morning at 00, you’ll receive an email with all of the day’s top news stories.

For more information, click here to subscribe to our emаil newsletter.

For the second time in his managerial career, Zidаne resigned from his position as mаnаger of the Los Blаncos in Mаy of this year.

He can be hired without having to compensate another club because he is currently unemployed, as United would have to do for Brendаn Rodgers.

Leicester have scoured the market for a replacement for Solskjаer…

Daily News from Infosurhoy