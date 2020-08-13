Man Utd’ $124M Midfielder Expects To Sign New Deal Once Europa League Ends: Report

He has scored just one goal this season for Man Utd

Manchester United star Paul Pogba reportedly is expecting to sign a contract extension with The Red Devils once the UEFA Europa League ends.

Pogba, who was linked with a move away from Old Trafford before the pandemic struck the world, is happy with the current team and sees a future with Man Utd. Pogba kickstarted his first-team career at Man Utd before moving to Juventus in 2012. The Frenchman returned to Old Trafford in 2017 for a then-world record fee of $124 million. He has just one more year left in his current deal with the option of extending it further by 12 more months.

Pogba has missed the majority of the 2019-20 season due to various injuries. However, his stunning return to Man Utd’s XI over the last couple of months has turned tables around for the Frenchman. Moreover, he is aware that amid the pandemic, no club will be willing to even match his current wages, let alone surpass it.

Putting an end to the rumors about Pogba’s move to either Juventus or La Liga champions Real Madrid, Sky Sports has claimed that Pogba is looking forward to signing a contract extension with Man Utd at the end of their 2019-20 season. The team is currently playing in the Europa League, where they have reached the semi-finals and will face Seville Sunday.

“Pogba is happy at United and he’s expecting them to open contract talks once their Europa League campaign is over. It should be said United are in a better position to negotiate with Pogba and the returning Dean Henderson, as it stands from Sheffield United, following the departure of Alexis Sanchez and all of the money his wages have now freed. There appears to be a willingness from all parties to get around the table as far as Pogba is concerned,” reported Sky Sports.