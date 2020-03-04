Man Utd ace Marcus Rashford sets 10-year challenge to win Champions League and World Cup

The Manchester United and England striker is determined to celebrate silverware for both club and country and he has outlined his hopes for success over the next decade

Ambitious Marcus Rashford has set his sights on dominating for club and country over the next decade.

The Manchester and England striker is understood to be winning his fitness race to return to action before the end of the season and Euro 2020 this summer.

Speaking after Sunday’s draw with Everton, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided a positive update on Rashford’s return date from a double stress fracture in his back.

And while the 22-year-old forward will want to help fifth-place United gatecrash the top-four and go all the way in both the Europa League and FA Cup, he admitted his focus is on celebrating long-term success.

When asked in an interview in the latest issue of FourFourTwo magazine what his ambitions are in the next decade, Rashford said: “To win the World Cup and, for Man United, to win the Champions League.”

Despite recording their worst-ever start to a league campaign, United are just three points off fourth-placed Chelsea in the battle for a Champions League spot.

Rashford believes Solskjaer’s side are showing real signs progress and that the illustrious glory days of old under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson can once again be something to look forward to.

“We need to start showing signs that we can be the United of old,” added Rashford.

“Football has changed a lot, so it’s not going to be exactly the same, but we know the club can do it.

“It’s been difficult, but it’s a period of transition. As long as we stay focused, I don’t see why we can’t turn things around and really improve.”

In doing so, Rashford hopes to cement his legacy as one of the Old Trafford greats.

“That’s always the aim,” he said.

“You grow up around so many people who have that United legend status that it becomes part of your dream.

“When you dream of playing for Man United, you don’t only dream of making your debut; you dream of being like Beckham, Scholes and Giggs. It’s part of the dream as an academy lad.”

If fully fit, Rashford is almost certain to be one of the first names in Gareth Southgate’s 23-man Euro 2020 party this summer.

And he insists the Three Lions should be considered as one of the favourites on home soil – especially after reaching the World Cup semi-final in Russia two years ago.

“We [England] should definitely win a trophy – at least one,” he said.

“If we don’t, it will be disappointing for me, because I believe in the manager and the players.

“It feels like the right time to win something. We’ll give it our best shot at the Euros.

“If we’re playing our best football, I don’t see why we can’t win it –that would be up there with one of the best moments of my career.”