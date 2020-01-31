Man Utd ace Nemanja Matic delivers verdict on Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United announced the exciting signing of Bruno Fernandes for in £67m deal on Thursday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ‘rebuilding project’ continues to take shape

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic thinks new signing Bruno Fernandes will be “very important” for the club.

The Portuguese playmaker joined the club in a £67m deal on Thursday after months of speculation, signing a five-and-a-half year deal.

And having been welcomed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and captain Harry Maguire, veteran defensive-midfielder Matic has now given his verdict on the new boy at Old Trafford and how he will fit in.

Having played for Benfica between 2011–2014, Matic knows the Primeira Liga well, and says that he has watched Fernandes excel in recent years.

“I know Fernandes,” the Serb said. “I follow football and I follow the Portuguese league because I played there.

“He has experience of playing in a good league at a big club.

“He’s also played for the Portuguese national team and I think he will be very important for us.”

After putting pen to paper with the club, Fernandes revealed why he was so delighted to join United after making his mark with Sporting Lisbon.

He said: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me.

“It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

“A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”