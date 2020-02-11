Man Utd ace Scott McTominay hails ‘top drawer’ coach for helping with injury return

Manchester United star Scott McTominay could be fit to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United star Scott McTominay has hailed specialist physio David Binningsley for getting him firing again.

The talented midfielder has been laid low since Boxing Day after picking up a nasty knee ligament injury.

But he’s now nearing full fitness after some intensive work in the treatment room.

“I have been working with Dave – or Binners, as we call him – and he has been top drawer,” McTominay said.

“He has been anything that I have needed.

“He has just got me out of the house and stuff like that.

“Anything that I have ever wanted, he has been there and obviously through my recovery he has been an absolute blessing. He has been top drawer.”

It’s thought McTominay might now be able to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 17.

United’s stars are currently enjoying some warm-weather training in Spain.

Speaking last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed he’ll be without Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Lee Grant and Odion Ighalo.

“There will be three or four [who don’t travel],” he said.

“Marcus [Rashford], Paul [Pogba], they’re not ready yet to join in the training.

“Lee Grant unfortunately has had an injury, so he will require surgery, so he will be out for two or three months, so hopefully he’ll get back before the end of the season.

“Odion [Ighalo] will stay in Manchester, because since he has come from China in the last 14 days, the news of the virus there [means]we’re not sure if he’s going to be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he’s staying here working with a personal coach on an individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well.

“That’s a plus. Of course he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them, but we don’t want to take that risk [of potential border restrictions tightening].“