Man Utd and Everton told to pay ‘negotiable’ Matias Vecino transfer fee by Inter

Manchester United and Everton have been told it will cost them €25m (£21m) if they want to sign Inter Milan’s Matias Vecino.

The Uruguayan is the subject of increasing interest from a host of clubs and the Italians are keen to cash in.

But they are willing to ‘negotiate’ his fee should a potential suitor take issue with their asking price, reports CalcioMercato.

Inter are close to signing Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen which would pave the way for Vecino to seek pastures new.

The midfielder has played 17 times all competitions for Antonio Conte, but he is still willing to allow him to leave.

United see Vecino as cover for Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba who are both sidelined with injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw an initial loan deal rejected by Inter who want the 28-year-old to leave the San Siro permanently.

Everton meanwhile are following up on Carlo Ancelotti’s interest with the Italian a long-term admirer of the midfielder who he saw play while in charge at Napoli.

The Toffees boss has said they are “looking for a lot of players, a lot of good players around the world,” but has so far seen no new faces arrive at Goodison Park.

Everton’s upturn in form though since Ancelotti’s arrival has cooled their need to add midway through the campaign.

United are not enjoying similar fortunes and need new signings to improve their displays on the pitch and the mood around Old Trafford.

A deal for Bruno Fernandes remains in the balance while Solskjaer has already missed out on Erling Haaland who opted for Borussia Dortmund instead.

The Norwegian insists the Red Devils are “working on one or two things” but are in a race against time.