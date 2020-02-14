Man Utd and Liverpool ‘make offers’ to PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from the French capital and Manchester United and Liverpool are among those interested

Manchester United and Liverpool have both reportedly made offers for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has been linked with a move away from PSG with Spanish giants Real Madrid also believed to be keen on the flying Frenchman.

Liverpool have been linked with a move recently due to their new Nike kit deal with Mbappe, 21, a huge star with the sports company.

But it seems any move for the World Cup winner may end up in a transfer battle with Spanish outlet El Desmarque having reported that four clubs have made offers.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are among those named with Real Madrid also credited with an offer.

Mbappe recently opened up on transfer speculation though the youngster is determined to focus on his football.

“Everyone talks about it – when I was young I talked about it too,” he said. “But now I’m a player and I know it’s not the moment.

“We are in January – it’s the money time of the season. Imagine I answer your question and say something. Everybody will talk about it and it’s not good for PSG.

“Now I’m with PSG and I’m 100% with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it’s not good to talk about [my future].

“I think about the club because the club helped me. I came here at 18. I was a talent but I was not a superstar. Now I’m a superstar, thanks to PSG and the French national team.

“I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I’m focused on my game.”

And he praised Liverpool, getting Reds fans excited, adding: “What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing. They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’.

“They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything’s easy but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

“Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it’s a very good team with a very good manager.”