Man Utd and Newcastle ‘scout’ Crystal Palace flop Alexander Sorloth

Alexander Sorloth has been sensationally linked with a Premier League return after impressing while on loan at Trabzonspor

Manchester United , Brighton , Newcastle and Monaco have all sent scouts to watch Alexander Sorloth during his loan stint with Trabzonspor, according to reports in the Turkish media.

The 24-year-old is in the midst of a two-year loan out in Turkey after failing to shine in the Premier League with Crystal Palace .

Signed in January 2018 for £9m, Sorloth failed to score a league goal for the Eagles in 16 appearances but the Norwegian appears to have found his feet with Trabzonspor.

Having scored 19 goals in 23 appearances in the Super Lig, a number of clubs are said to have sent scouts to watch Sorloth score two goals in Trabzonspor’s recent 2-2 draw with Besiktas.

The club’s president Ahmet Agaoglu recently confirmed that as many as six sides sent scouts to watch Sorloth, saying: “I saw five-six scouts watch Alexander Sorloth at the Besiktas game.

“It is true, clubs are interested and watching him but we loaned him for two seasons from Crystal Palace. I have until 31 May next year to use our buy option.”

Fotospor have named Monaco, Brighton and Newcastle as three of those sides in attendance while it is also claimed that United sent a scout.

Bayern Munich are another side said to be interested in the striker and ex-Bayern star Lukas Podolski, who currently plays in Turkey for Antalyaspor, has claimed Sorloth has the “potential” to play for the Bundesliga giants.

“He is robust, tall and fast,” he said. “That looks good, he definitely has potential. He still has to show whether it would be enough for Bayern after one good season.”

Meanwhile, Sorloth has reaffirmed his commitment to Trabzonspor, saying: “I have seen the rumours. There are always many. I’ve read about it and I keep getting told about teams that are interested.

“However, I am focused only on Trabzonspor. There’s a great sense of team spirit here and we want to win. It would be irresponsible and inappropriate to talk about a transfer at the moment.”