Man Utd and Sporting Lisbon’s ‘relationship shaken’ by Bruno Fernandes transfer talks

Manchester United transfer plans still include Sporting Lisbon sensation Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United’s relationship with Sporting Lisbon is reportedly on rocky ground as the Bruno Fernandes saga rumbles on.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side still haven’t made any new acquisitions this month, despite their struggles in the league.

Fernandes remains the Norwegian chief’s top target – but United chief executive Ed Woodward has been unable to agree a transfer fee with Sporting.

According to the Daily Mail , issues between the two clubs started in the summer.

It’s suggested United had been told the midfielder would be available for £42m.

However, the asking price has now been upped to around £62m with Sporing less desperate for cash.

As the clock ticks on the transfer window, the deal is not dead.

But relations between the two clubs have soured considerably with neither party speaking directly to the other.

Fernandes isn’t United’s only target in the next few days.

Lyon forward Moussa Dembele is also being eyed following a serious injury to Marcus Rashford.

The £60m-rated former Celtic ace has previously been touted as a Chelsea target.

Ex-Premier League midfielder Jamie O’Hara has told Woodward to make sure key deals are sealed.

“They said in the summer that they were going to bring in new players, rebuild the team, and they did to be fair,” O’Hara said on Sky Sports News .

“Then, right, they’re going to go again. They’re going to bring in three or four big signings and really make something happen – and nothing’s happened.

“They’re waiting around for people, they’re getting beat, losing games and the negativity is surrounding the football club.

“They need to do something drastic. Spend the money on Bruno Fernandes, get him in, lift the club and then go again.

“Sign Moussa Dembele, if it’s going to cost you £60m, sign him.

“Do it, you need the players, you need to rebuild this football team. The fans have had enough.

“[Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer is clinging onto his job right now for me, he’s clinging onto it, there’s negativity around the club, they’re not being positive, they haven’t signed anyone. Something’s got to change.”