Man Utd and Tottenham enter ‘active transfer talks’ with Islam Slimani

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani is being linked a move to Man Utd and Tottenham as both clubs search for another striker. The Algeria international is currently on loan at Monaco

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly both in active transfer talks to sign striker Islam Slimani.

The Algerian forward suddenly emerged as a top target for the Premier League heavyweights last week despite not having made a name for himself in his last stint in the division.

Slimani is currently on loan at Monaco from Leicester City after he could only muster up eight goals in 39 Premier League games for the Foxes.

United and Spurs are both on the lookout for attacking reinforcements after injuries to their main striker in recent weeks.

Harry Kane suffered a hamstring injury at Southampton and could be out until April, while Marcus Rashford could also be out for a similar period of time.

And French outlet RMC Sport are claiming the desperate clubs are looking at Slimani to get them out their current predicament.

Now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho are set to do battle this window for Slimani – hoping he can recapture his red-hot form from his Sporting Lisbon days.

Slimani scored 48 times in just 82 games in the Portuguese top flight, earning his move to Leicester in 2016.

But after not pulling up any trees at the King Power Stadium he he was loaned to Newcastle and then Fenerbahce soon after.

At Monaco he has scored seven times in just 13 Ligue 1 games and seems to have found some form this season.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers recently spoke about the striker’s future and if a deal could be done.

“It would have to go through the club,” Rodgers said earlier in January. “Slim’s on loan and is there for the season.

“Any club that is interested would have to come through the club.”

Slimani has asked to leave Monaco in order to complete a move back to the Premier League.

The striker is said to have asked the French club to cancel his season-long loan six-months early in light of the speculation linking him to Spurs and United.