Man Utd and Tottenham given Willian Jose transfer update as Sociedad post statement

Manchester United and Tottenham have both been linked with a move for Willian Jose this month

Manchester United and Tottenham both look set to miss out on Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose today.

The wantaway forward seemed destined to leave Spain this month after Spurs launched a bid for his services.

Jose himself told Sociedad he was keen to explore the interest from Premier League clubs.

And United joined the party late in the window, as the clock ticked down towards the deadline.

Sociedad, however, have released a statement this afternoon which looks to confirm Jose will not be leaving in the coming hours.

“This last market day is working to close the exit of the Club @RubenPardo,” the La Liga outfit wrote on Twitter.

“In the winter market there will be no more movements in the current template.”

Ruben Pardo is set to join Bordeaux in the next few hours.

But Sociedad seem confident Jose will not be joining him in leaving.

The forward asked if he could miss the win over Espanyol last week as speculation continued regarding his future.

Manager Imanol Alguacil accepted the request but didn’t seem too happy about the decision.

And when asked about Sociedad’s clash with Mallorca last weekend, the boss admitted he would be making the final decision on the team selection.

“He is training and very well,” Alguacil said of the 27-year-old.

“Last match day I respected his decision, he decided, but this time I’m going to decide. What did I think of his desire to be disqualified? Wrong.

“I will refer to him sporting wise, and he is very good, training at the level of the rest, I don’t want to give it any more importance.

“Today William José and Januzaj are ours. It’s a very important match, and we have to win it no matter what.”

However, Jose again didn’t play for Sociedad as they won 3-0, and wasn’t even included on the bench.