Man Utd and Tottenham’s Islam Slimani transfer hopes doomed despite loan talks

Manchester United and Spurs both need a striker after injuries to Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane but Slimani won’t be the man

Manchester United and Tottenham won’t be signing Leicester’s Islam Slimani on loan today.

United and Spurs are both on the lookout for a new striker following injuries to Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane.

But a deal for Slimani is off the table.

Starsport understand the striker’s hopes of terminating his loan at Monaco for a return to the Premier League look doomed.

United and Tottenham both held talks to sign him but there are too many obstacles to a deal.

The Leicester striker has lost his place at Monaco but the French club want a fee paid to terminate his loan and the Foxes have little interest in allowing him to join a Premier League rival.

Slimani joined the Foxes in 2016 following their shock Premier League title win.

The Foxes paid Sporting Lisbon £30m for his services but he’s not worked out at the King Power Stadium.

Newcastle, Fenerbahce and Monaco have all taken him on loan without differing success.

And he won’t get the chance to show what he can do at either United or Tottenham with a stay in France now likely.

Slimani has been praised for his form at Monaco where he’s scored seven goals in 11 starts.

“The coach knows my qualities, he knows how to use me and give me confidence,” Slimani said earlier this season.

“That’s very important for an attacker.

“He asks me to play as I know how to, to give myself totally. When I arrived at Sporting with him, I was not often starting as it was my debut season in Europe. But he knows that if I play, or even if I do not play, I can always be relied upon.

“For me the most important thing is to give the maximum for the team. When you play well and you are confident you can more easily enjoy things. When the collective works, individual quality is highlighted.

“I feel good. At the beginning of the season, there were not many people who believed in me, but it suited me. I came to France and nobody knows me. I think it was good for me.

“With Wissam, we are complementary. We have two different profiles, he is explosive and goes into space. We are both experienced players.”