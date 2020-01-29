Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham still in Emre Can transfer race

Emre Can has struggled in Italy since leaving Liverpool and could yet return to the Premier League with Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham all interest in the transfer

Manchester United and north London pair Arsenal and Tottenham are looking to rival Borussia Dortmund for Emre Can’s signature.

The German moved to Juventus 18 months ago on a free transfer from Liverpool but has struggled to establish himself in Turin.

Can was omitted from the club’s 25-man Champions League squad and they are open to selling him this month.

Dortmund had looked to be the frontrunners with a fee of around €30m (£25m) touted, but they could yet face competition from the Premier League trio.

Bayern Munich, who formerly had Can on their books, were previously interested but have opted out of the race.

Dortmund are thought to be closing in on the 26-year-old’s signature although he will have to take a considerable pay cut, reports Bild.

Can missed the Bianconeri’s defeat at Napoli due to illness, although he has been anything but regular with just the two starts under Maurizio Sarri.

United are the most prominent of the English clubs to be linked with the midfielder as they struggle for options in the middle of the pitch.

Tottenham meanwhile are looking to add where possible as Jose Mourinho looks to stamp his authority on the squad.

Victor Wanyama has been deemed surplus to requirements, Christian Eriksen is closing in on a move to Inter Milan while Moussa Sissoko is out injured leaving the Special One to consider his options.

Gedson Fernandes has already been bought in on loan from Benfica but he is the only new face to arrive at the club.

On the red half of north London Mikel Arteta, like Mourinho, is looking to mould his squad. Granit Xhaka had been linked with the exit door but looks like he has been persuaded to stay, nevertheless additions in a host of areas will be on the Spaniard’s agenda.