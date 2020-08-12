Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and Prem clubs in £170m boost after clubs delay paying off Covid-19 TV rebate

PREMIER LEAGUE clubs are to share an extra £170m for this season – after clubs delayed paying off the Covid-19 TV rebate.

Domestic and overseas broadcasters forced Prem clubs to agree to a repayment of around £330m for the three-month shutdown.

This was despite the League resuming in June and being completed last month.

It was initially anticipated that £170m would have to be paid from this season’s planned income, a significant blow to clubs who face starting next term behind closed doors.

While the money is still due to be paid, the 20 clubs voted not to claw back any cash for this term.

Instead, repayments will now be paid over the next two seasons in a boost to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

That will save champions Liverpool an estimated £21m for their cash-hit 2019-20 accounts, meaning Jurgen Klopp’s side will bank around £174m for the campaign.

The relegated trio of Norwich, Bournemouth and Watford, will also benefit to the tune of around £12m each.

But with the repayments due from next term, it means the three promoted clubs – Leeds, West Brom and Fulham – will bear a proportion of the pain.

This was the first year of the new split of overseas deals, which saw merit payments based on performance for the first time.

Previously that pot had been split equally between the 20 clubs.

In a change from previous years, Prem chiefs have yet to confirm the precise 2019-20 pay-outs as they continue discussions with broadcasters.