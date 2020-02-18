Man Utd, Arsenal prepare for Europa League VAR introduction

UEFA has made the decision to introduce VAR into the Europa League knockout stages ahead of ties for Man Utd, Arsenal and Wolves

Manchester United and Arsenal will have to contend with the use of VAR in the Europa League as well as the Premier League after UEFA decided to introduce it for the knockout stages.

United and the Gunners return to European competition this week with ties against Club Brugge and Olympiacos respectively.

The Europa League has provided some respite for the English teams who have had to deal with VAR being used on a weekly basis.

But now they will have to get used to the uncertainty as Europe’s governing body brings the Europa League in line with the Champions League, where VAR has already created more than its fair share of drama.

United benefitted from VAR’s intervention last season as they saw off PSG in dramatic style with Marcus Rashford scoring a last minute penalty at the Parc des Princes.

Wolves, Celtic and Rangers also return to European action this week with the Premier League side facing Espanyol.

The Scottish league leaders take on Copenhagen while Steven Gerrard’s team must negotiate Braga.

UEFA’s Referees Committee chairman Roberto Rosetti has said that VAR is a “crucial project” for the game and is confident they can carry over the positive steps made in the Champions League.

“We believe that VAR is a crucial project for football,” he said. “I am very glad that we will now also have VAR in the Europa League, as it will provide vital help for referees to take correct decisions in these important matches.”

“We’re very happy with the figures that we’ve seen in the UEFA Champions League group phase and playoffs – in 108 matches in total, 27 decisions have been corrected through the VAR system, which means that a decision has only been overturned every four matches – this shows the quality of the referees’ performances.

“In addition, we feel that the time taken to overturn a decision is important. So far this season, the average time for the correction of a decision has been 1 minute 30 seconds – 15 seconds less than last season.”

“However, I would emphasise once more that – in compliance with its protocol – VAR is only for clear and obvious mistakes, and not for controversial situations.

“Football needs good referees above all – match officials with a strong personality on the field of play, who take correct and courageous decisions.”