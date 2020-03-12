Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs idea of ending Premier League season earlier amid coronavirus fears

Manchester United are set to play their first ever game behind closed doors in the Europa League tomorrow, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would understand if seasons are cut short due to the coronavirus

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would support any Premier League decision to cut the season short amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

Sport across the world is being disrupted by the deadly virus, which has affected over 125,000 people globally.

All Italian sporting events have been put on hold until at least April 3, with the country recording the second highest amount of cases behind China.

A number of Champions League matches are also being played behind closed doors, while Manchester City’s crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal this evening has been postponed.

Fears are therefore growing that Prem officials may be forced to end the current season early if the outbreak shows no signs of slowing down.

Yet Solskjaer has said he would back any decision to do so, insisting the health of the general public is of greater importance.

“I would understand, yes, under the circumstances,” he said.

“It’s up to the experts to decide and the main concern must be the health of the general public and the decision that is made, we will back.”

United’s Europa League last-16 first leg away at LASK will be played behind closed doors tomorrow, which will be the first time the English giants have done so in their 118-year history.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, we just have to get on with it when we can,” Solskjaer said.

“Football is for fans. Without fans, we are nothing, so the game should always be for them.

“But we’re are going to have to create our own atmosphere, within the team and the game.

“The boys are used to training with no spectators, and we do have some behind closed door friendlies at times, so I have no doubt my players are ready to perform.

“But of course it will be change. It will make for a strange atmosphere, but we’re just going to make the most of it.”