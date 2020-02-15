Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ‘no issues’ with Fred after squad comments

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Fred’s comments ahead of Manchester United’s crucial clash with Chelsea on Monday night

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Fred he has no problem with him criticising Manchester United.

The Brazilian midfielder launched a blistering attack on United last week and insisted the team ‘had lots of problems’.

United have lost three of their last four matches in the Premier League and slipped to eighth in the table, six points behind Monday’s opponents Chelsea in fourth.

Fred, who has struggled to adapt to life at Old Trafford following his £52m switch from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, said United lacked ‘creativity’ and accused some of his team-mates of not sticking together.

He said: “We are lacking a lot right now, first of all we need to figure out things on the pitch, we are lacking creativity, especially in midfield.

“We also need to improve as a group, our group lacks the ‘sticking together mentality. We have lots of problems. Vanity is also an issue and we need to stop this and just run on the pitch.

“We need to be on the same page and today some players have different objectives, there are players that just want to solve problems alone and this is wrong.”

But Solskjaer insists there are no such problems in the squad – and that he has no issues with what Fred has said.

The United boss said: “This group sticks together, don’t worry about that.

“I haven’t seen the interview or don’t understand. I’ve seen him sat there in his kitchen, but Fred knows this group wants to give everything together.

“I don’t know how to interpret what he said, but I’ve no issues at all with him or the group.”