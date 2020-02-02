Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent Bruno Fernandes warning by Ryan Giggs

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been warned by Ryan Giggs about the role of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been warned about utilising Bruno Fernandes in a deep role in midfield.

The Portugal international made his Premier League debut against against Wolves but failed to make a telling impact as the game went on to finish 0-0.

Many fans were shocked that the 25-year-old wasn’t put in a more attacking role by Solskjaer considering his recent form in front of goal.

Fernandes scored 15 goals for Sporting Lisbon prior to his £46.6m move after netting 33 last season.

United hero Ryan Giggs has now given his thoughts on the decision, and handed United a suggestion.

Giggs told Premier League Productions: “Yeah [you saw]glimpses of the quality he does possess.

“I think it might need a bit of working out what his best position is.

“With his back to goal, I don’t think that’s his position. When he’s a little bit deeper, defensively, he may be a bit of a liability. He’s in between the two really.

“That’s where you want to see him, coming on to the ball [heading into the final third].

“But also you see when he is that little bit deeper he can spray the passes, he has got the vision to then play them passes. But then you need the runs.”

Giggs, who started his career as a winger, was moved into the middle as he became more experienced, a change that he spoke about in relation to Fernandes.

He added: “When I went back and played in midfield, if I got the ball and no-one was running in behind, I’d tell them because first five minutes, I want to turn, face the play and move the defence.

“What that does, it gives space to the wide-men who want to come in, the No 10, the defence then are already on their way as soon as he gets the ball.

“I think he’ll want to find his best position first of all. He tired towards the end but you can see the quality that he has got.”

Solskjaer said of his signing’s debut: “Bruno is a top player. It’s the first game. In the first half, everyone was getting the ball into feet and Bruno is one of those who, when he gets into feet, he wants players moving in front of him and we didn’t.

“He shows qualities that we’re going to enjoy watching later on. He attempted five shots, hit the target a few times, went close a few times and showed some great vision.

“When he gets to know his players, we’ve got a top player there.”