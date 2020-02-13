Man Utd change training camp base due to coronavirus fears after Chinese club visit

Manchester United are currently in sunny Spain on a warm-weather training camp during the Premier League’s inaugural winter break

Manchester United are understood to have been forced to change the hotel where they were supposed to be based in Marbella amid coronavirus fears after it was discovered that Rafa Benitez’s Dalian Yifang stayed in the very same venue just days before.

The Red Devils are out in the south of Spain for a warm-weather training camp during the Premier League’s inaugural winter break.

The bulk of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad have travelled to take part in the camp, with Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba remaining in the UK while they recover from back and ankle injuries respectively.

However, accoriding to the Daily Mail, there may have been some panic among the Red Devils ranks after it was discovered that the Westin La Quinta Golf Resort and Spa in Benahavis was used by Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang had only just left the resort for a training camp of their own.

CSL clubs are currently in pre-season training, though the start of the league has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Taking no risks, United have switched to a five-star Kempinski hotel, in nearby Estepona.

The change in hotels comes days after the club also opted to leave new signing Odion Ighalo in the UK, with the striker jetting in from China less than two weeks ago.

The Nigerian loan signing had been due to link up with his new team-mates for the first time in Spain, but will continue to train on his own at the GB Taekwondo Centre in Manchester, having been exiled from Carrington also for Coronavirus fears.

Explaining the decision not to take Ighalo to Marbella, Solskjaer said: “He’s staying here working with a personal coach on an individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well. That’s a plus.

“He might have liked to come with the players and got to know them,” Solskjaer said. “But we don’t want to take the risk (of border restrictions tightening).”

The change of hotels is one of a number to Solskjaer’s warm-weather camp plans, having already decided not to travel to Qatar over rising tensions in the Middle East following the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani last month.