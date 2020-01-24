Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs told Raul Jimenez should be ‘first name’ on transfer shortlist

Premier League sides Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are all targeting a striker in the final days of the January transfer window

Wolves star Raul Jimenez should be at the top of Manchester United’s, Chelsea’s and Tottenham’s transfer shortlist.

That’s the view of BT Sport trio Joe Cole, Paul Ince and Peter Crouch with Wolves in action against Liverpool tonight.

All three sides have been hit by injuries to their front men in recent weeks.

Marcus Rashford is out for United while Harry Kane will miss a number of weeks for Tottenham.

Tammy Abraham suffered an injury for Chelsea against Arsenal this week though the severity of that knock is not yet known.

And Jimenez could be the perfect solution for any of those three club’s according to the BT Sport pundits.

Ince said: “He’s got all the attributes you want to be a world-class striker.

“You think about Tottenham need a striker, United are looking for a striker, Chelsea now… it’s surprising that his name is not being thrown about.”

With ex-Chelsea star Cole agreeing: “Wolves fans won’t thank me for saying it but if I’m Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United and you’ve got a chequebook ready to go, he’s the first name.

“If you want someone to make an instant impact on your team, you want someone to tick boxes, who knows the league, knows the flow of English football.

“It’s all well and good being part of a project but when Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham come for you, it may turn your head.

“For me, he could quite easily play for any one of those teams because he’s got so much ability. He’s one of my favourite players to watch.”

And Crouch, who used to lead the line for Tottenham, also chipped in saying: “If I’m one of those big teams I’d be coming in for someone like that. “He’s an all-round centre-forward. He’s scoring goals, he’s making goals, he’s link up play is good, he’s good in the air

“I’m surprised he hasn’t been linked with some big, big moves because he’s been doing this for a couple of years now.”