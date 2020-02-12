Man Utd chief Ed Woodward ‘keen’ on Mauricio Pochettino after recent discussions

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is keen on hiring Mauricio Pochettino as manager

Ed Woodward is a keen admirer of Mauricio Pochettino and has held discussions with his people about taking over at Manchester United.

The former Tottenham boss has been a long-time target for the Red Devils, who currently seem content to stick by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speculation regarding Pochettino taking over at Old Trafford refuses to go away.

And football expert Duncan Castles reckons talks have been held in the last year regarding a move, with Woodward remaining an admirer of the ex-Spurs boss.

“He has been looking for another job and the latest information I have is that he has a great interest in being Manchester United manager,” he said on the Transfer Window Podcast.

“The latest information I have is that he and his people are specifically targeting the Manchester United management job.

“And believe they can secure it. And believe they can convince the Glazers.

“And I think it’s the Glazers are key here, I don’t think it’s a decision that will be fully made by Ed Woodward.

“Obviously Woodward is involved in the process. My information is that Woodward is keen on Mauricio Pochettino.

“And there have been conversations with Mauricio Pochettino and his representatives.

“Discussions have been put in place about the possibility of him becoming Manchester United manager.

“These are old discussions that date back before the time Jose Mourinho was manager.

“But these are also newer discussions which have taken place in the last year.”

Pochettino was dismissed late last year and is still being paid by Tottenham at present.

But the Argentinian admits he wants to return to English football.

“To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League,” he told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be difficult, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.

“It’s a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

“I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.”