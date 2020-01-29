Man Utd ‘close to Bruno Fernandes transfer deal’ claim branded bogus

Man Utd are running out of time to sign Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window with the deal not yet close

Manchester United are not close to signing Bruno Fernandes contrary, to what reports have said.

The Red Devils have chased the Sporting Lisbon star for much of the January transfer window but are running out of time to seal the deal.

There had been suggestions that only the finer details were preventing the transfer from happening.

But the two parties are actually someway apart in their valuation and Sporting and United are digging their heels in, reports the Athletic.

Fernandes to Old Trafford would require several pieces of the jigsaw to fall into place with the English club loathed to pay Sporting’s asking price.

The chances of the two clubs meeting in the middle over the player’s fee are slim and it will come down to whether the Portuguese side priorities their need for money or their want to get Fernandes’ asking price.

United are wary of baulking at Sporting’s demands because they believe club’s may follow their example in the summer and ramp up their prices.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has gambled heavily on Fernandes though with failure to sign the 25-year-old meaning United are likely to end up without any new signings in January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken about the need to add this month and that was further highlighted by injuries to high profile stars.

Marcus Rashford, United’s leading scorer, will be out for several months while midfield duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are both unavailable.

Solskjaer has been unable to rely on a regular supply of goals from midfield this season – something Fernandes would be able to provide.

Last season the Portuguese star bagged 33 goals last season and has already hit 15 in 27 outings so far this term.