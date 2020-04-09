Man Utd coach scouts new players amid COVID-19

ANKARA

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is working at home via video calls with his coaching staff Wednesday, discussing games and players for the club that remains in the self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to be the best at everything, and of course now is a chance to spend more time,” he told Sky Sports. “You discuss players, discuss plans. We’ve evaluated what we need, of course with the coaching staff we’ve looked at games, evaluated games, discussing on video calls like this.”

He said it is important for club to be ready to play when football returns.

”Yes, we are planning, we are discussing what we have to do, what we can do, and I have to say the club has been very good so far,” he said.