Man Utd could seal Bruno Fernandes transfer on deadline day as talks continue

Manchester United continue to negotiate a deal with Sporting Lisbon for midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United and Sporting remain ‘a million miles apart’ as they continue to negotiate a deal for Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils tried to sign the Portuguese star in the summer but wouldn’t meet the player’s valuation.

Fernandes is desperate to leave Sporting this month but his club are holding firm, refusing to budge when it comes their price tag.

United will continue to negotiate in the final days of the transfer window.

But Sky Sports’ James Cooper has admitted a move may not materialise until deadline day.

“They need a midfielder, that’s a position they need to fill,” he said.

“The problem with the Bruno Fernandes deal is that Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are a million miles apart on price.

“Sporting Lisbon need to get the deal done to get money in the bank.

“Bruno Fernandes is, I’m told, keen to come to Manchester United and clearly Manchester United need a central midfielder.

“So although nothing is moving on that deal at the moment you could see a case where it comes down to the wire on transfer deadline day and a deal is done because it suits all parties.

“On top of that, Manchester United need a striker.

“But the problem is that the clock is ticking against them.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained tight-lipped in recent weeks when it comes to new arrivals.

But with United in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and facing the prospect of Marcus Rashford missing a wealth of games, it’s likely deals will be done before the end of January.

“[The squad] is stretched but we’re getting players back after the break as well, so we will be better off for the break,” Solskjaer said this week.

“We’re still working on one or two things so let’s see if the club get it over the line.”