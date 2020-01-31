Man Utd eye Teemu Pukki transfer as Norwich talk to Old Trafford hierarchy

Manchester United transfer plans include Norwich forward Teemu Pukki

Manchester United are eyeing shock move for Norwich forward Teemu Pukki.

The Red Devils urgently need a new forward after losing Marcus Rashford to injury.

And Ole Gunnar Solskajer is frantically scouring the market as he looks to bolster his options.

According to the Independent , Pukki is a shock option.

However, Norwich aren’t willing to part with their influential forward under any circumstances.

Another option is Bournemouth hitman Josh King.

The 28-year-old has hardly been prolific for the Cherries this season, with a meagre three Premier League goals to his name.

But Solskajer know him well from his early career in the United youth team and has a close relationship with his agent.

Despite the speculation, Solskajer was coy when quizzed about new arrivals earlier today.

“I’m not sure, I don’t expect any more business to be done,” he explained.

“I don’t think anything is going to happen.

“Sometimes I say something here and something else happens, sometimes I say I’m happy with a player and he gets a different message, so I don’t want to help or make speculations grow more and more today.

“I expect nothing to happen, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”

Napoli forward Dries Mertens has also been sounded out but he won’t be leaving Serie A this month.