Man Utd fail in Yannick Carrasco to Atletico Madrid transfer hijack

According to the Daily Mail, United did eye a last-gasp loan move for Carrasco, who was keen to move back to Europe.

The Chinese Super League (CSL) has been suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak and, with no known return date for the league, he is in need of regular football to secure a spot in Belgium’s Euro 2020 squad.

In a statement, Atletico confirmed that Carrasco had returned to the Wanda Metropolitano, writing: “Yannick Carrasco is a new Atletico de Madrid player after our club and Dalian Professional Football Club reached an agreement over the loan of the Belgian until the end of the current season.

“The forward passed his medical at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra.Born on Sep. 4, 1993 in Ixelles (Belgium), the talented player made his professional debut at AS Monaco when he was 18 years old.

“He won Ligue 2 in 2013 and his strong performances the following season earned him the move to Atleti in 2015.

“At our club, he played 124 games on both flanks, netting 23 goals and providing 17 assists. He scored the equaliser in the 2016 Champions League final which sent the game to extra-time.

“Carrasco also scored the first hat-trick of his career at our club, during the 7-1 win over Granada in the 2016-17 season.

“The Belgian moved to China in February 2018, where he’s played for the last two years. There, he has played 52 matches, scoring 24 goals and giving 17 assists.

“The 26-year-old has appeared 41 times for Belgium and netted six goals. He made his debut in March 2015 against Cyprus, the same team he faced in his last international game, in which he scored once and provided two assists.

“He played in the UEFA Euro 2016 and 2018 World Cup – in which his team finished third – with the Red Devils.

“A skilful, fast and talented player that knows our team returns to Atleti. He can dribble, score and set his team-mates up, making him a threat inside and outside the box.

“Welcome back, Yannick!”