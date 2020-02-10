Man Utd fans baffled as Jesse Lingard likened to Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta

Manchester United fans are rubbing their eyes after former Old Trafford coach Renee Meulensteen likened Jesse Lingard to Andres Iniesta

Former Manchester United coach Renee Meulensteen has compared Jesse Lingard’s attributes to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta.

And Red Devils fans can’t believe the ex-Fulham manager’s comments.

Meulensteen coached Lingard during his younger years at United, as he attempted to make the breakthrough to the first-team.

And he thinks the attacker has similar qualities to Barca icon Iniesta, despite his poor form over the last 12 months.

“Jesse had various loan clubs and then he came back,’ Meulensteen told The Michael Anthony Show.

“And I think Louis van Gaal was the manager at the time and Louis was very big on bringing young players through and Jesse got the chance to suddenly play in the first team and so did [Marcus] Rashford.

“That’s the luck that you need and certain managers can see it.

“Jesse always had attributes in his game as Iniesta had for Barcelona.”

But United fans don’t agree with the coach’s claim.

“What’s he smoking?” one tweeted.

“Only thing they have in common is they both own a pair of football boots!” one joked.

“Must’ve been misquoted. The only thing Lingard shares with Iniesta is living on the same planet. That’s where it ends,” another wrote.

“Must be Jesse Lingard’s new publicist,” quipped one.

“Come on now. At 26 Iniesta was turning opponents left, right and center. What has Jesse done? Scored once the whole year of 2019?” asked a fifth.

Lingard has struggled at United in recent times.

And Meulensteen thinks the player is low on confidence.

“Jesse, in my opinion – and I think he knows it himself, he’s a great kid – he’s the sort of player that’s so difficult for opposition teams to mark,” he added.

“I think it’s more a confidence thing, you need to recognise as staff and coaches and say ‘OK, when did you have the best games? When did you score the most goals? And why isn’t it happening now?’

“Somewhere down that line there’s a dent and you need to find that and what you can do to make sure the focus goes back.”