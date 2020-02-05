Man Utd fans call for Angel Gomes to be used in first-team after cheeky assist for U23s

Manchester United youngster Gomes lifted a ball into U23s team-mate Aidan Barlow against Norwich as fans said they want to see more of it in the first team

Manchester United fans want youngster Angel Gomes to get more first-team action after his incredible assist for the U23s.

The Red Devils could not find a way past Wolves in a gruelling 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes impressed fans on his debut but could not find the killer pass at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder brings a record of 15 goals and 14 assists with Sporting Lisbon this season.

Footage has emerged, though, of academy star Gomes showing his own creativity for United.

In the clip, the Englishman is playing for the U23s against Norwich.

But the Red Devils are 1-0 down after 17 minutes through Gassan Yahyai’s header.

Gomes starts off an attack when he picks up a long ball from Ethan Galbraith.

And the 19-year-old flicks it to Aidan Barlow before the ball is spread out wide.

Continuing his run, the forward gets the ball back in the middle of the pitch.

He spots the run of Barlow – but comes under pressure from three Norwich defenders.

This is no problem for Gomes, though, who simply chips the ball lightly between Andrew Omobamidele and Jonathan Tomlinson.

The teenager’s cheeky pass finds the winger who dinks it into the back of the net.

This footage was shared on United’s official Twitter channel on Monday, where it has been viewed more than 125,000 times.

And the United faithful made their feelings about Gomes clear.

“Why is Gomes not getting a chance in the first team,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “How the f*** is Gomes not in our starting XI?”

While a third sent a message to the United boss.

“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] should play Gomes and leave out that useless [Andreas] Pereira and [Jesse] Lingard,” they said.

And a fourth added: “He’s way better than Lingard and Pereira.”

With a fifth writing: “Gomes not getting in ahead of Pereira or Lingard – for f***s sake.”

A sixth held nothing back, simply saying: “For f***s sake, start Gomes over Pereira.”

