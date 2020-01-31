Man Utd fans convinced Ander Herrera will return alongside Bruno Fernandes transfer

Man Utd are closing in on a deal for Bruno Fernandes with the January transfer window into its final days but fans reckon former player Ander Herrera could be returning

Manchester United fans are convinced former midfielder Ander Herrera is rejoining the Red Devils as they also look to finalise a deal for Bruno Fernandes.

United have chased the Sporting Lisbon star for much of the January transfer window and finally look to have their man.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gambled heavily on the Portuguese star who can help plug the gaps currently in their midfield as well as score goals.

But Herrera, who only left for PSG in the summer, appeared to be in the same car as Fernandes once he arrived in Manchester – or that’s what United fans thought.

“United resigning Herrera?” asked one.

“What’s Herrera doing there?” questioned another.

“Welcome back HERRERAAAA,” screamed a third.

“Is that Ander Herrera passenger seat?” suggested a fourth.

“Herrera trying to sneak his way back in,” joked a fifth.

The Spaniard left for Paris on a free transfer after five years in Manchester which saw him make 189 appearances.

But United fans are far more excited about the possibility of Fernandes finally wearing a red shirt having first been linked with him back in the summer.

An initial fee of £47m is set to be paid for the 25-year-old with bonuses potentially taking the deal up to £67.6m – the move is now subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.

“I’m delighted that we’ve agreed [the deal]with Sporting,” said Solskjaer who has been craving a goalscoring threat throughout the window – Fernandes ticks that box having scored 48 goals in the past 18 months for Sporting.

“There have been good negotiations with the club and we know, through history, these two clubs have been good with each other.

“Now we’ve reached that agreement, hopefully we can get the boy’s contract over the line and the medical done and then, hopefully we can announce it.”