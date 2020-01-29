Man Utd fans convinced Bruno Fernandes transfer is off after full-time reaction

Manchester United fans are convinced Bruno Fernandes will not be leaving Sporting Lisbon this month

Manchester United fans on social media are convinced Bruno Fernandes won’t be arriving at Old Trafford in the coming days.

And it’s all because of his ‘casual’ reaction at full-time after Sporting’s 1-0 win over Maritimo last night.

Fernandes was expected to play his last game in the Lisbon derby against Benfica earlier this month, then it was the cup clash with Braga last week and finally Monday’s league win.

But the reaction of the midfielder after the final whistle means some United fans are convinced a move is off.

Fernandes didn’t cry, wave goodbye to fans or show any unusual behaviour with his team-mates, which is a total contradiction to his actions in the summer when he assumed he had made his final appearance for Sporting.

“No tears for @B_Fernandes8 at full time. If a deal was imminent, you would expect him to say goodbye here. This is the nail in the coffin. Not happening,” wrote one fan.

“Bruno Fernandes just being casual after full time. Hugs and hand shakes,” said one.

“The match just ended 1-0 and What I saw was #BrunoFernandes applauding the fans no signs of goodbye #MUFC Seems to have messed up again,” one added.

“He was walking casually with his teammates, applauding the audience with a smile on his face. Did not look sad at all. Does not look like a player who is saying goodbye at all,” a fourth said.

“No emotions shown by Bruno Fernandes. Didn’t really look like it was goodbye tbf,” another concerned supporter said.

United and Sporting continue to haggle over Fernandes’ valuation.

The Portuguese outfit want close to £63m for their star man, with the Red Devils refusing to cough up.

United want to pay around £45m up front before adding around £10m of bonus clauses into the deal.

Talks have been ongoing all month and there was confidence on all sides that a deal could be pulled off.

But problems arose last week when the two sides could not come to an agreement over payments and neither side have been willing to budge.

United also tried to land Fernandes at the start of the season.